SFI Foundation Day celebrated 50 years in Abdullapurmet division

Abdullapurmet: Mandal committee of Student Federation of India(SFI) celebrated 50 years of its foundation day in the division. SFI Mandal President Gunde Shiva Kumar hoisted the flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said, "It has been 50 years from the day SFI started its activities. SFI has been raising their voice on every issue that the students faced." He added, "We are going to fight against the privatization of education sector." SFI leaders Venkatesh, Srisailam, Siva, Satyam, Gopi and others were present.