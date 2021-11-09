‘Shaadi Mubarak’ & other benefits: Certificate-seekers cry foul over mandal officals’ attitude 

Hyderabad: Several applications seeking caste and income certificates for the 'Shaadi Mubarak' and other benefits are allegedly being rejected without disclosing any reason by the Bahadurpura Mandal Revenue office.

The applicants allege that involvement of middlemen is causing a big hole in their pockets. According to them, the applications were being simply rejected without any valid reason, after several months.

Nadia Lubna, a degree student, said she has been applying for income certificate at the mandal office. It has been rejected without disclosing any reason. "When I visited the office, the senior officer was not answerable for the rejection and asked her to leave. She alleged that applicants with middlemen or those from surrounding Mee Seva centres were receiving the certifications on time," she added.

There are several such applicants who have been waiting to receive certificates but are being rejected. Most are being rejected for the same reason---without proper documents. They contended that they had been filing physical documents but were missing by officials in the mandal office.

"Since last five months, I have been applying for caste and income certificates with all proper documents, but it is being rejected. Till now I applied four times, and spent hundreds for applying and Xerox, but they went missing. When I enquired at the office, officers asked for physical documents which I had already submitted. The application got rejected," said Mariyam Begum of Shalibanda.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of the TDP Minority Cell, said on Monday a representation was given to the Chief Secretary, Director-General, Vigilance and Enforcement department, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the collector regarding the issue. He called for a vigilance inquiry against the mandal office officers for 'negligence' and 'dishonesty'.

"There are several such complaints against the mandal office. The surrounding Mee Seva centres are hand in glove with the Tahsildar who approached him and got the 'Shaadi Mubarak', caste and income certificate. However, if an individual submits application in office officers are rejecting it without disclosing reason," he added.

Fatima Begum, submitting an application for grant of 'Shaadi Mubarak' assistance, said "during inspection the officer demanded bribe for processing the application. Upon my refusal the application has been rejected," she added. Ahmed said the officers are rejecting the 'Shaadi Mubark' applications stating that the government has issued directions. They are ruining the name of the government. "I request to call for vigilance and ACB inquiry against 'corrupt' officials of Bahadurpura mandal."