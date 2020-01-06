Shaadi Mubarak: Wedding cheques distributed in LB Nagar

LB Nagar: "Every eligible person should get the fruits of welfare programmes introduced by TRS government," said MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy ar the 'Shaadi Mubarak' and 'Kalyana Lakshmi' cheques distribution programme held at MPDO office in Saroor Nagar on Sunday. 84 beneficiaries were given away cheques to help poor parents marry their daughters.

'Shaadi Mubarak' and 'Kalyana Lakshmi' programmes have considerably alleviated the marriage pressure for poor and middle-class people, he added. Corporators Mudraboina Srinivas Rao, Bhavani Praveen Kumar, Koppula Vittal Reddy, Padma Naik, Sagar Reddy, Jitta Raja Sekhar Reddy and Saroor Nagar MRO Rammohan also participated in the programme.

Complete works, pleads corporator Koppula Vittal Reddy

Mansoorabad: Corporator Koppula Vittal Reddy submitted a memorandum to MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy on Sunday to complete the pending drainage, drinking water and gravel road works at the earliest. Division leaders were also present.