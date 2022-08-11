Shadnagar ACP participates in Freedom Run

Shadnagar: Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kushalkar on Thursday called for the emergence of peace and harmony among the people without caste and religion differences in the society.

On the occasion, ACP Kushalkar asked everyone to come forward with responsibility and patriotism. He said that independence was achieved with the sacrifices of many freedom fighters.

ACP Kushalkar suggested that youth should play a vital role in developing patriotism. He asked the youth to move forward as prescribed by the constitution without discrimination between rich and poor. The ACP also explained that the police department is constantly working for the protection of lives. CI Naveen Kumar, SI Venkateshwarlu and others were also present.