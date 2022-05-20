Shady driving schools spring up across Hyderabad, bilk learners

Hyderabad: Scores of illegal motor driving schools are brazenly running in the city. The State Transport department appears to have turned a blind eye to their functioning. It has no record till date on unauthorised driving schools.



It has become easy to get new driving licences, as people are joining such schools following a great demand.P Satyavathi, a school principal and resident of L B Nagar, cannot reverse her Renault Kwid properly. She does not know where the puncture kit is and lacks other basics. She drives the car daily to work but confesses, "I am not at all confident while driving. I completed my driving and received a licence, but still I am not confident."

Like her, there are hundreds who get a driving licence every month despite having questionable skills, thanks to the fake driving schools which have mushroomed in the city. There are over 700 driving schools in the twin cities and Ranga Reddy district. Most are illegal; they not only lack proper infrastructure but are unauthorised to process driving licences of aspirants. They do so by charging anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 for training and securing a licence.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving schools must take theory classes for candidates preparing for a learner's licence. These should cover road rules, make them understand signalling systems and other basics. A person can apply for a learner's licence only after finishing the theory part.

But when one joins a driving school, which charges Rs 9,000, it would secure a learner's licence within 3-4 days. Without any theory class, the schools offer trips of six km daily. After a month they hand over the licence.

"I appeared for an LLR test last year at Hyderabad South Zone. I did absolutely nothing of the computer test. In fact, the RTA staff answered questions on my behalf, and I passed. The test for a permanent driving licence was also similar," claims Yousuf Ahmed, a trader of Falaknuma.

M Dayanand, general secretary, Telangana Auto and Motor Vehicle Welfare Union, said many illegal schools have sprung up; they don't bother about following safety norms given by the RTA. No proper training is being given by such schools, which leads to mishaps. Many schools do not possess proper safety mechanisms to teach driving skills; they put people's lives at risk. "There are around 500 unauthorised driving schools functioning without renewing their licences in the city. Every motor training school must renew its licence once in five years. However, many fail to do so and operate freely," added Dayanand.

He also alleged that several branches of driving schools are run on a single licence. "A driving school registered in Saidabad runs many branches in other areas on the same license which is a clear violation; but so far no action has been initiated against them."

He pointed out that to start a driving school, the minimum qualification is a diploma in automobile engineering along with a heavy driving licence and a separate classroom for theory classes. There are hardly any driving schools that have such facilities. Most run without a valid licence across the city.