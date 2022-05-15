Shah lays roadmap for BJP to come to power in State

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired the State BJP core committee meeting at Novotel Hotel and gave a road map for the party to reach out to the people and ensure that BJP comes to power in the State. During the meeting that lasted over 30 minutes, Shah took feed back from the leaders on the impact of Bandi Sanjays Praja Sangrama Yatra .

He is learnt to have told the rank and file that they need to ensure that the party works unitedly. He told them that no dissent would be tolerated. Even if there were some internal differences, they should put it on back burner and work for the victory of the party, Shah told the party leaders.

Referring to the comment's being made by TRS leaders including ministers, Shah asked the state unit to rebut the allegations of TRS and Congress effectively. Let it be Twitter for Twitter, he is learnt to have told the State leaders. When some of them pointed out that the TRS has been alleging that the Centre was adopting discriminatory attitude and was not releasing funds, Shah told them that the Centre was releasing funds to all States without any discrimination.

He also had a separate meeting with Union Tourism Minister Kishen Reddy, party in-charge Tarun Chug, and Vijayashanti. She is likely to be given some position in the party.