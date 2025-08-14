Shaheen Group Serves Defamation Notice of ₹10 Crore Against Misleading Social Media Campaign

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammad Abdul Qadeer, Chairman of the Shaheen Group of Educational Institutions, has strongly condemned the spread of fabricated allegations and objectionable video clips on social media aimed at blackmailing the administration and misleading the public. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those targeting minority educational institutions that have dedicated themselves to equipping the community with education and refined culture.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer recalled that the Shaheen Group began 36 years ago with a single-room classroom and now operates branches in every state of India, with over 45,000 students enrolled. Every year, a record number of Shaheen students secure admissions in government medical colleges under the merit-based convenor quota, and one percent of free medical college seats across the country are earned by Shaheen students.

Beyond academics, Shaheen has been active in social reform for over three decades. The district of Bidar is now tuition-free thanks to these efforts. Nationwide campaigns have been launched to free youth from the evils of drugs, tobacco, and gutkha; curb wasteful spending at weddings; discourage ripped fashion trends; and prevent bizarre, animal-like hairstyles. Today, 6,000 students reside at Shaheen’s Bidar campus, including hundreds of Hafiz-e-Quran, in an environment recognized for its communal harmony.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer noted that such achievements have unsettled certain vested interests, prompting them to spread malicious misinformation about the institution. He named one such individual, a cleric from Bengaluru identified as Alam Pasha, who circulated misleading video clips accusing Shaheen of scholarship misuse and other baseless charges, damaging the reputation of the institution.

In response, Shaheen Group has issued a legal notice to Alam Pasha demanding an apology and the removal of the misleading content from social media within three days, failing which he would be liable to pay Rs 10 crore in damages. Dr. Abdul Qadeer said he usually ignores detractors but was compelled to act because misinformation on social media could tarnish Shaheen’s image both in India and abroad.

He also addressed a separate viral video showing a student and parents complaining about hostel food. “We have 6,000 hostel residents, including all staff and myself, who eat the same food. A few may have complaints, but there are proper channels to address them. Recording and sharing such videos suggests a premeditated attempt to harm the institution’s credibility,” he said.

Responding to another allegation about collecting funds through charity boxes, Dr. Abdul Qadeer explained that Bidar’s 137 mosques, divided into 12 zones, run initiatives such as Mosque Study Circles, Mosque Healthcare, and “Offer Prayers” campaigns. Charity boxes are placed in households, and the donations are used to help the needy. “These acts of charity not only support the underprivileged but also, as per divine assurance, protect donors from calamities,” he said.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer urged social media users to adopt a positive and constructive approach so that their work becomes a form of worship, warning that negative and misleading campaigns could ruin their own futures.