Won’t allow ‘Republic of Ballari’ again: DKS

Bengaluru: Backing Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy in connection with violent clashes involving his supporters in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the government would not allow BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy to establish his so-called ‘Republic of Ballari’ once again.

He also said the government was considering stricter measures for granting permission to possess private firearms following the Ballari incident, during which bullets were fired, leading to the death of a Congress worker.

“The police investigation will reveal from whose gun the bullet was fired,” Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said, asserting that the law would take its course and those found guilty would be punished.

Tension prevailed in some parts of Ballari on Thursday night as supporters of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner-related issue. The situation turned violent, with stones allegedly pelted and gunfire reported. One person was killed in the incident.

The issue reportedly began after Bharath Reddy’s supporters allegedly installed a poster in front of Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari. “Our government is installing a Valmiki statue in Ballari for the first time. Our MLA, Bharath Reddy, has taken responsibility. Valmiki posters were installed across Ballari city,” Shivakumar said.

“Sometimes, BJP workers put posters in front of my house too in Bengaluru. Can I say ‘don’t do it’? They do it even in front of the CM’s residence,” he added. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “What is the issue? What troubled you (Janardhan Reddy)? We were organising a celebration for the installation of the Valmiki statue.

The road in front of your house is government property, and the poster was put up on government property. What conspiracy was there? What was the need to pick a fight?”

“We have lost a party worker. Our worker has been murdered, and the BJP is responsible for it,” he added.

Janardhan Reddy, who had been barred from entering Ballari, Anantapur and Kurnool districts following his arrest by the CBI in September 2011 in connection with illegal mining cases, returned to his hometown of Ballari in 2024 after the Supreme Court lifted the ban.