State to develop 65-acre treepark at Baiyappanahalli

Bengaluru: Minister M B Patil on Saturday said a 65-acre tree park will be developed at Baiyappanahalli at an estimated cost of Rs 37.75 crore, with the first phase expected to open to the public in March.

The park will be developed on part of the 105-acre site that previously belonged to the state-owned New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF), he added. The large and medium industries minister visited the NGEF premises to inspect ongoing work, accompanied by senior officials from various departments.

A statement quoted the minister as saying that the tree park is being developed in four phases at a total estimated cost of Rs 37.75 crore. Works under phase 1A are expected to be completed within six months. The site houses around 8,500 trees of various species, with scientific names displayed, and Patil emphasised that not a single tree would be felled.

A scientific assessment will guide decisions regarding the existing eucalyptus trees. He added that Rs 11.50 crore required for phase 1 works has already been released. The administrative office buildings and industrial sheds on the NGEF premises, assessed by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), are structurally sound and will be refurbished and repurposed.

“A multi-level parking facility capable of accommodating 5,000-7,000 vehicles will be constructed on an additional 4.5 acres of factory-owned land outside the compound,” Patil said.

The minister added that two convention centres, each with a seating capacity of at least 15,000, will be developed in the existing electric motor sheds to host meetings, conferences, seminars, and other events.

“In addition, an incubation centre for startups, named ‘Innoverse’, will be established by the government-run KITS, providing a dedicated workspace for entrepreneurs. The IT-BT Department will also develop a Rs 100-crore ‘Technology Innovation Museum’ at the site,” he said.

Patil said the tree park will also feature a world-class sculpture park and an NGEF museum. Clarifying that no shopping mall would be constructed on the premises, he added that a well-equipped amphitheatre will host a variety of activities.

He noted that the project would greatly benefit residents of East Bengaluru and could emerge as a green space surpassing Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.

“Only a small portion of land required for the entrance gate falls under Namma Metro’s jurisdiction, and discussions are underway to secure it,” he said.

“I have initiated a Vrikshathon (tree plantation drive) in my hometown of Vijayapura, intending to plant 10 crore saplings. Not a single tree at the NGEF site will be cut; they will be carefully preserved. My goal is to develop this into an international destination,” Patil added.

Listing key attractions, he said, phase 1 will include an entrance plaza, elevated walkways, cycling tracks, water cascades, fountains, a food court, children’s play area, pet-friendly zones, toilets, and other infrastructure.

Phase 1B, costing Rs 26.23 crore, will include additional elevated walkways, an observation tower, renovation of the administrative block, and an open amphitheatre.

Under phase 2, the factory sheds will be redeveloped into a sports hub, arts and culture centre, community hall, and food court through a public-private partnership, the minister added.