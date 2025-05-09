Shamshabad Airport Tightens Security Amid Rising Alerts, Flights Cancelled

Authorities at Shamshabad International Airport have tightened security. CISF forces have increased their surveillance.

The airport is being guarded round-the-clock with high alert. Security is being maintained in coordination with local law and order departments, intelligence, and SB police. CCTV cameras installed around the airport are being used to monitor the situation.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight.

As per the instructions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, passengers are being thoroughly checked. Flights from Shamshabad Airport to Srinagar, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Chandigarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled by authorities.



