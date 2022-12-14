Shamshabad civic body steps up sanitation drive

Shamshabad: Spurred by the government's decision to extend the Metro rail project to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Shamshabad Municipal Council has intensified its sanitation campaign by rolling out more awareness programmes in the tiny civic body located on the city outskirts.

Formed in 2019, the municipality has population of nearly 82,000 living in 25 wards. It is known for two big reasons--one having an international airport and another GO 111 that prohibits structures within the radius of 10 km of historic water bodies, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. Unlike other neighbouring urban local bodies (ULBs), this municipality has its own garbage management system amplified by a garbage dumpyard and a compost-making unit on government land at Kothwalguda.

With 191 sanitary staff, the civic body has improved its rank to fourth in Swachh Survekshan and won ODF (Open Defecation Free) certification for 2022 from ninth in 2021. Said Mohammed Saber Ali, commissioner, "with campaigns like orientation programmes and Safai Mitra Suraksha Sheher, the municipality brings significant changes at ground level to tackle unhygienic issues in Shamshabad.

Awareness programmes were held at schools, colleges and public places to stimulate students and dwellers about the importance of cleanliness. The council members, municipal staff and Mahila Sangam too were enlightened about the necessity of a litter-free municipality

Explaining that every opportunity has been utilised to bring awareness about maintaining cleanliness in the municipality, G Venkat Reddy, In-charge Sanitary Inspector said, "Recently, Global Handwash Day was celebrated at schools to sensitise the students about the importance and ethics of washing hands on different occasion that protects them from seasonal diseases."

Claimed P Anil Kumar, environmental engineer,"our hard efforts pay off when we ensure elimination of most garbage points in the municipality. Of a total of 12 points, we have managed to eliminate nine. We are keeping track of measures to ensure and achieve cent percent target under the Swachh Survekshan"