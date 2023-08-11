Live
Sharmila visits Delhi, to meet Rahul Gandhi and Kharge
It is being said that Sharmila is ready to join the party in the presence of key Congress leader Sonia Gandhi this week
Hyderabad: It is known that the YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila is going to join the Congress party in a few days. In this background, Sharmila went to Delhi from Bengaluru. It is reported that she will meet Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and the party's top leader Rahul Gandhi.
It seems that there is a possibility that Sharmila will hold talks with them on the merger of YSRTP in Congress. It is being said that Sharmila is ready to join the party in the presence of key Congress leader Sonia Gandhi this week. There is talk that she agreed to merge her party without any conditions. Leaders are saying that Sharmila will contest from Paleru.
