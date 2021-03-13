'Shastriya Sangeeth Sammelan' to be held in Hyderabad

Classical Music Lovers of Hyderabad should get ready for a day of musical extravaganza for the very first time. Banyan Tree is all set to present the fourth edition of ''Shastriya Sangeeth Sammelan' for the first time in the city. This festival will be presented in a 'Hybrid' format (Live concert with a limited audience and a Virtual concert) on Friday, 19th March 2021 at Ravindra Bharti Auditorium, Saifabad.

"Shastriya Sangeeth Sammelan'' in Hyderabad will feature renowned Santoor player Rahul Sharma and eminent vocalist Anand Bhate. As is the tradition, Indian Music Conference will also feature talented vocalist Vilina Patra to encourage the young classical artists who are maestros in the making.

The name 'Indian Music Conference' evokes nostalgia not only among classical musicians but also among the music connoisseurs of our country.

Launched in 2017 in Navi Mumbai, Indian Music Conference aims torecreate the magic of the musical conferences of the bygone era. Over 4 years now, this festival has become one of the most awaited festivals in Navi Mumbai. This year it will be extending this festival to 6 other cities of India (Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata). Around 60 artists will be featured across all the 7 cities.

With life moving at a fast pace, these enchanting experiences of artists performing at their own pace became a thing of the past. These performances provide an unforgettable musical experience to the music lovers of the previous generation. The idea behind this festival is to bring back the long-lost tradition of 2-3 days long music festivals or even one week that was referred to as 'Sangeet Sammelann'. This year onwards The Indian Music Conference will be known as "Shastriya Sangeeth Sammelan".

This festival supports Banyan Tree's initiative, 'Meri Kala Meri Pehchaan' that has been supporting the folk artists in India in this pandemic. So far more than 1000 artists across India have been supported through this initiative.