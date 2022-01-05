Shed Khaki uniform, sport pink dress: BJP to Karimnagar CP

Hyderabad: BJP State spokesperson Yenugula Rakesh Reddy said that Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana is not a "Khaki CP but a 'Pink Police", serving the ruling party.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he condemned the arrest of Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He said, "we are not able to make out whether these are Telangana police or TRS police."

Alleging the Karimnagar CP holding the collar of an elected MP who was on a peaceful protest on a people's issue, Rakesh Reddy said, he will send "a pink dress, pink comb, pink chappals and pink towel" through a courier to the Karimnagar CP and ask him to do 'Pradakshina' (circumambulation) around the CM's farmhouse.

He asked the youth and one lakh teachers in the State to send pink dresses to the Satyanarayana to condemn his pro ruling party conduct. He asked the police officials if they wanted to serve the Kalvakuntla family to respectfully remove the Khaki uniform and sport pink dresses.

Rakesh warned that the police officials' continuation of such unacceptable conduct can be assured of getting pink slips.