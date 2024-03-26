Sheep scam: ACB, Vigilance tighten noose around ‘corrupt’ officials

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance & Enforcement department have tightened the noose around officials allegedly involved in the sheep scam. With two important officials being quizzed by the ACB for the past couple of days, some more are likely to be taken into custody for questioning.

The ACB, which recently took into custody two key officials, including joint director Anjilappa and assistant director P Krishnaiah, continued questioning them as part of the investigation, particularly their links to contractor Moinuddin who had procured sheep from Andhra farmers in 2023. The contractor had allegedly failed to deposit money in the bank accounts of sheep farmers. The ACB officials are also questioning the accused on details regarding diversion of more than Rs 2 crore related to the scheme and wealth amassed by officials.

With court permission for questioning the officials for two more days, the ACB will be quizzing the duo for getting details at head office during day. They remain housed in Chanchalguda jail.

Both officials were arrested earlier this month by the ACB as part of ongoing investigation of a case related to the scam in ‘sheep distribution scheme’ in the Criminal Misappropriation Case (RCO). Both have allegedly ‘colluded’ and conspired with private persons, resorted to gross illegal acts and violations while discharging duties.

“They violated all instructions issued for procurement of sheep and deliberately involved private persons in the procurement process. They allowed illegal acts including sheep procured by government officials without seeing the sellers. Moreover, forms were filled by private persons and fake seller details were uploaded online,” the officials had informed at the time of arrests.

Earlier this month the government also ordered the Vigilance department to take up an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in implementation of sheep and fish distribution schemes during the BRS government’s tenure. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the first week of March instructed officials of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments to conduct a probe from various angles.