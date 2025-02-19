Live
Shivaji Jayanti Celebrations Lead to Brief Traffic Delays in Hyderabad
Hyderabad experienced brief traffic diversions on Wednesday afternoon as multiple processions took place across the South and South-East zones to commemorate Shivaji Jayanti.
Hyderabad experienced brief traffic diversions on Wednesday afternoon as multiple processions took place across the South and South-East zones to commemorate Shivaji Jayanti. While congestion was reported in areas like Puranapul, authorities assured that the disruptions were temporary and well-coordinated.
An official from the Hyderabad Traffic Police stated that the processions required short-term diversions of about 10 to 15 minutes at various points, ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters. “We issue advisories for traffic halts exceeding 30 minutes, but these diversions were brief and planned in advance,” the official explained.
Despite some slow-moving traffic, the overall flow remained under control, and normal movement is expected to resume by 6 p.m. Authorities have advised commuters to remain patient and use alternate routes where possible as the processions conclude.
