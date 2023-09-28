Shobhayatra of Khairatabad Ganesh to start 7 am

Hyderabad: The Shobhayatra of Khairatabad Ganesh to start at 7 am on Thursday.

Devotees throng to Khairatabad Ganesh to get the last glimpse of the 63-feet tall idol. Unlike the previous years, the procession began early this year to avoid traffic snarls and complete the immersion process as soon as possible.

As per schedule procession will begin at 7 am and it will reach it immersion place at NTR Marg, Crane No. 4. As per the organisers , it is schedule to reach NTR Marg at 11 am where all final rituals will be taking place.Around 11 30 am to 12 pm immersion will take place .

Khairtabad Bada Ganesh Procession route:From Khairtabad Library to immersion point at NTR Garden, via.. MCH ward office,More Super market, Khairtabad Bada Mosque,Chilla,Sensation Theatre,

Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat old gate. Telugutally Bus Stop. NTR Marg.