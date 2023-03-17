Shopping fests set to spice up nightlife during Ramzan in city

The hustle and bustle of Ramzan shopping in Hyderabad has its own significance from historic markets to shopping expos held across the city. It is a place where you get a variety of items that will burn a hole in your pockets, from clothing to crockery, attars to perfumes, henna, bangles, footwear and artificial jewellery.





With Ramzan around the corner, the trading community is all geared up to cater to the seasonal demand. It has been observed that several families in Hyderabad do shopping for the Ramzan festival before the beginning of the month and in the first week of the month itself to spend more time in prayers and religious activities during the month. Several traders have sourced merchandise from suppliers and displayed it in the stores. Moreover, several function halls in the city are ready to turn into night bazaar and shopping festivals.





One such shopping festival, Daawat-e-Ramzan, a night bazaar is all set to launch in Ramzan. Daawat-e-Ramzan, a 14-day extravaganza of street & designer shopping, lip-smacking food and others showcasing the festive mood of the city in the holy month of Ramzan in Kings Palace in Mehdipatnam from 7 April to 21 April. Acclaimed entrepreneur Anam Mirza who is sister of the famous tennis champion Sania Mirza and Asaduddin Mohd son of former Indian Cricket team captain Azharuddin Mohd are all set to host this exciting affair for the second time after receiving a phenomenal response last year.





Following the trends of starting early evening and till the wee hours of the morning, this festival will resonate the glitters of bangles, the aroma of Haleem, the flavor of Irani Chai and the sheen of Mehendi amongst multitude of stalls and a frenzy of shoppers. "I am a Hyderabadi by heart and Ramadan is everyone's favorite time of the year. I have always hosted fashion exhibitions, but I am really looking forward to organizing an authentic experience that showcases the true essence of what this month is all about - good food, family time and counting our blessings! It also makes me very happy that I can bring fashion and food from the heart of the Old city to this part of town," said Anam Mirza.





Moreover, the most-awaited shopping extravaganza, Rainbow Shopping Festival in Old city is all set to launch on the first day of Ramzan. The festival showcases the vibrant colors of Charminar and the famous Old City night shopping for an entire month to enthrall the shoppers. It is known for its unique blend of culture, heritage, and shopping. Aslam Ahmed Khan, Rainbow Shopping Festival said, "It is the perfect platform for shopaholics to fulfill their shopping cravings. The festival features an array of traditional handicrafts, designer collection, ethnic wear, fashion wear, designer wear, jewellery, garments, and much more. The festival promises to offer irresistible deals and offers, making it a shopper's paradise with exceptional shopping experience.," he added.