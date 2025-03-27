Short-term loans by BRS regime denting TG govt coffers: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the previous BRS government borrowed short term loans with a high rate of interest and because of this the government had to spend Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to repay the interest on the loan.

The Minister made these comments while giving clarifications to the issues raised by the Opposition members during the discussion on demands for grants in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Minister said that had the previous government took long term loans the interest rates would have been lesser. However, the previous government took short term loans.

The Minister further said that there was no discrimination in taking up projects. He said that the government has categorised the projects. The projects which need less money and which could provide more benefit were categorised as A, B, and C. If there are any such projects which has more advantages, the members can bring that into the notice so that they can be taken up. He alleged that the previous government had neglected the Devadula project and added that the present government completed the Devadula 3 project and in three days the pumping would be started.

The Minister said that the tunnel accident was unfortunate. He said, “We brought experts from around the world. Unfortunately only two bodies were recovered. Rescue operations are ongoing. This is a temporary setback, our government is committed to complete the SLBC tunnel works and also mentioned that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to each would be given to the families of deceased. The State government had sought the NDSA at the earliest.” He clarified that there were deviations in the Kaleshwaram project as per the DPR.

The Minister said that 24 lakh metric tonnes of rice was given through the PDS system. The Minister said that there were some deficiencies in the systems.

Coarse grains were given and 70 to 80 per cent ration rice was not consumed and was sent to illegal business. He said that the government would provide fine rice to all the ration card holders including the new additions in the family. This is a revolutionary change in the independent India. Along with the ration, other commodities can also be sold in the ration shops.