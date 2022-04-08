Shortage of Faculty in JNTU Hyderabad University

JNTU University Hyderabad is one of the oldest and most prominent universities in the Telangana state. Inclusive of JNTU Hyderabad, there are around 150 affiliated colleges in the state. There are more than 400 teaching and non-teaching posts in JNTU Kukatpally. However, there are only 200 employees who are working as permanent employees, and the rest of the 200+ employees are working under contract as temporary workers.

For a few years, the government has not given a green signal for permanent posts in the university. Due to this, the university is deprived of quality lecturers. Also, every year 7 to 8 senior lectures were getting retired from the college. This has created a severe faculty shortage at the campus, and the students are losing quality education. The parents and students expressed their anger and demanded the government consider this issue a priority.

Besides the faculty shortage, the 50 -year-old university is still collecting the fee manually, even in this digital era. The parents and students said that these manual payments are wasting their time. They are demanding the government to take serious action on this issue too and take the necessary steps to encourage digital payments.