Shoulder Joint Replacement Conference Highlights Latest Innovations

The Department of Shoulder Surgery at Sunshine Bone & Joint Institute, KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Begumpet, organized a one-day conference showcasing the latest advancements in shoulder joint replacement. Chaired by Dr. AV Gurava Reddy, the event welcomed renowned shoulder surgeon Dr. Jean Grimberg from France as the chief guest. Approximately 100 orthopedic surgeons were trained in techniques during the program.

Drs. B. Chandra Sekhar and S. Anoop Reddy from The Division of Shoulder Surgery at KIMS Sunshine Hospital shared insights into their successful 15-year track in performing shoulder joint replacements. Despite limited public awareness, they underscored significant strides made in shoulder replacement surgery over the past decade, with outcomes comparable to knee joint replacement surgery.

They also discussed the integration of 3-D printing technology and the "Blue Print" surgery planning software, enabling precise determination of the new joint's size and position pre-surgery. These technological advancements enhance surgical precision, ultimately delivering improved outcomes for patients.