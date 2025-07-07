Sigachi blaze death toll rises to 42

Hyderabad: The death toll in the Sigachi Industries blast in Sangareddy has climbed to 42, after two more victims succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

According to officials, one of the injured workers, Jitender, succumbed at Dhruva Hospital in Patancheru. Another injured person had succumbed at the same hospital on Saturday. He was identified as Manmohan Singh, a native of Bihar. “After two more victims succumbed to injuries and forensic tests confirmed two DNA matches of a body as well as a body part were confirmed, making the toll 42,” said Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sigachi Industries stated that it is saddened to share the loss of two more team members since July 4, 2025, taking the death toll to 42. Of the 33 injured team members, 14 have now recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Additionally, 18 workers continue to be under medical attention in various hospitals in the City. Eight team members are still missing. Of the 143 members present on-site during the time of the accident, 61 are safe, stated Sigachi industries.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams found 30 pieces of human remains at the site, and they were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), for DNA analysis. According to officials at Patancheru Government Hospital, of the 24 DNA samples collected so far, 22 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

The deceased hailed from Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are sending the bodies in ambulances to their native places with police escort. The police constables are accompanying each body.