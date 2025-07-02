Sigachi Industries Accident: 40 Dead, ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia Announced for Families

A major industrial accident at the Sigachi Industries plant in Pashamylaram, Telangana has claimed the lives of 40 workers and left 33 others injured, according to an official company statement.

Sigachi Industries Ltd has extended its deepest condolences to the victims’ families and confirmed that it has been working round the clock on emergency response, medical assistance, and support for affected families. The company is also fully cooperating with authorities as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

To support the families of the deceased, the company has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore per family. All injured employees will receive complete medical treatment and rehabilitation assistance.

The company further clarified that the incident was not caused by a reactor explosion, as reported by certain media outlets. It has urged the public and media to wait for the official findings from the ongoing investigation.

Operations at the Pashamylaram plant will remain temporarily suspended for approximately 90 days as a safety and precautionary measure.

The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and safety and assured that verified updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.