Sikhs celebrate Prakash Purab with religious fervour

Hyderabad: Recitation of Gurbani Shabad keertans, delivering of sermons and Guru-ka-Langar marked the 356th 'Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji' (birthday celebrations)' which concluded on Sunday.

A large number of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrated the Prakash Purab with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion. They offered prayers to Sri Guru Granth Sahebji.

The major attraction of the day was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad where over 15,000 Sikh devotees participated in 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib Ji (holy scripture of Sikhs) at Classic Garden, Balamrai, Secunderabad.

Prabhandak Committee president S Baldev Singh Bagga, said the congregation began on Sunday morning and was marked by the recitation of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers).

Reputed Ragi Jathas, Bhai Kamaljeet Singh (Harmandir Sahib Golden Temple, Amritsar), Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha (Delhi), Bhai Jagdev Singh and Bhai Charanjeet Singh and others who were specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion recited Shabad Keertans.

After the congregation the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar (free community food) was served to the devotees.