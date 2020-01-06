Sikhs condemn attack on Gurudwara in Pakistan

Gowliguda: Members of the Sikh community hit the streets at various places of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other parts of the state on Sunday to protest against the attack on historical Gurudwara Nankana Sahib at Lahore in Pakistan by a mob and condemned the stone-pelting on the devotees. The members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to the acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Sikhs living in Telangana condemned the 'wanton acts of destruction and desecration' at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and urged Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety and welfare of the Sikh community.

The agitating Sikhs shouted slogans against the Pakistan government and condemned the silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking any action against the culprits involved in the attack. Hunderads of Sikhs gathered at Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, Sikh Chawni at Attapur, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other places in the state.

During the protest near Keys High Schools in Secunderabad today, Gurudwara Sahib Guru Singh Sabha president S Gurucharan Singh Bagga said that whatever they had done was condemnable. The Prime Minister of Pakistan should take strict action against the accused.

"It has not happened for the first time. They abduct our children and convert their religion. Pakistan should put an end to such incidents," Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet President, S Bhagender Singh said during the rally taken out from Ameerpet

"A mob of miscreants attacked Nankana Sahib Gurdwara due to which our Sikh brothers and sisters are in terror. The CAA Act has been framed to save such minorities from persecution in Pakistan," CGSG president S Inder Singh said during the protest demonstration held at Gowliguda.

The chairman of Sikh Gurudwara Barambala, Attapur, deplored the mob attack on the gurudwara and said atrocities on Sikhs cannot be tolerated. "The attack on Nankana Sahib is a cowardly and shameful incident. Nankana Sahib is the centre of faith of crores of Sikhs. Atrocities on Sikhs living there cannot be tolerated," he said.

Previously, a daughter of Granthi of Nankana Sahib was abducted and converted to Islam and now some miscreants pelted stones on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and tried to kill Sikh brothers and sisters. Because of such acts, they are very much terrorised. Certain sections which are opposing CAA are unable to see how the persons engaged in protecting their religion are being persecuted, other Gurudwara members said.

Muslim youth also joined the protest and stood in solidarity and condemned the attack strongly. Abdus Sami (secretary, SIO Hyderabad) said, " This kind of incidents are planned and aimed to divide the people but we come together and embrace our brethren, stand shoulders to shoulder and never let these bigots succeed with their intentions, we strongly condemn the attack, reject all kinds of extremism, hope and pray that justice will be delivered quickly."