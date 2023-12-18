Sikhs observe 348th Martyrdom of ninth Sikh Guru with real, devotion

Hyderabad: The 348th Martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji was observed with gaiety and devotion on Sunday.

The ninth Sikh Guru made supreme sacrifices for the nation at the altar of Dharma. A large number of Sikh devotees from various parts of the State participated in the “Vishaal Kirtan Darbar” (mass congregation) held at Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad, and offered prayers to the Guru GranthSahibji (holy scripture of the Sikhs).

The event was organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, at Secunderabad. The Prabhandak Committee President, S Pratap Singh Osahan, and Secretary S Jaswinder Osahan said that the congregation was marked by the recitations of Shabad Keertans and Kathas. Bhai Lehna Singh of DamdamaTaksal Talwandi Baktha wale, Giani Satwant Singh Khalsa, Manji Sahib, Amritsar, Vinod Singh, and other reputed Ragi Jathas were specially invited from various parts of the country and they recited Shabad Kirtans that stressed on imbibing higher values of life and communal harmony.

They also threw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar (community lunch) was served to all devotees.

Later in the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan was taken out from the Gurudwara Sitafalmandi and passed through the main corridors of Sitafalmandi, Guru Teg Bahadur Bhavan, Deep Lifestyle, Lane Opp Balaji Mithai Bhandar, Pee Pee Traders and return to Gurudwara Saheb, Sitafalmandi in the night.

Nishan Sahebans (religious flags), Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones), displaying of Gatka skills which include sword fighting and other skills were displayed all along the procession. The Guru Granth Sahib was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle with Keerthani Jathas (group preachers) rendering hymns during the procession.