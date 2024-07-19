Live
Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 organized by Bengal Handloom Art: Celebrating Artisanal Excellence
The highly anticipated Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 is set to take place from 19th July to 25th July at Sri Satya Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony, promising to be a vibrant showcase of artisanal craftsmanship and cultural heritage
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024 is set to take place from 19th July to 25th July at Sri Satya Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony, promising to be a vibrant showcase of artisanal craftsmanship and cultural heritage. This expo brings together weavers, designers, and handloom enthusiasts from across the country, offering a unique platform to celebrate and support the rich traditions of handloom weaving. The Expo formally inaugurated by Senior Tollywood actress Raasi along with organizers Somnath Bowmick and Abhijit.
“It is a tremendous honor and pleasure to be here today at the Silk of India Handloom Exhibition launch. Our nation has a long and illustrious history of textile production, with handloom weaving holding a special place in our cultural fabric. Each thread woven by our artisans tells a story of tradition, skill, and dedication. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of our craftspersons, who have preserved these age-old techniques for generations.” said Raasi.
“The Silk of India organized by Bengal Handloom Art Exhibition is set to dazzle visitors with an extraordinary display of handwoven textiles and traditional crafts from 50+ master weavers across the region. Explore a wide array of handloom products, including sarees, scarves, fabrics, home textiles, and more, all crafted by skilled weavers using traditional techniques.” said Somnath.
"We are thrilled to host the Silk of India Handloom Exhibition, which aims to promote and support our talented weavers, this Exhibition is an opportunity for the community to appreciate the beauty and significance of handloom textiles and ensure their legacy continues." said Abhijit.
Renowned master weavers across Indian showcasing their art in the expo Banarasi saree, Bhagalpuri silk, Bangalore Silk, Chennai silk, Mysore silk, Dharmavaram, Pochampally, Jamdani, Lenin cotton, Tussar, Vishnupuri silk, Dress material, Chanderi, Jewellery etc.