Singareni plans to tap green energy, to set up new plants

Hyderabad: Towards harnessing green energy and for sustenance, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will be setting up green energy plants in all its unutilised lands.

Addressing the programme organised to distribute bonus cheques to SCCL’s workers, Bhatti, in the presence of Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, while pointing out the possibility of depletion of the coal reserves and power stations that run on thermal energy and are likely to face restrictions in the future, mentioned that the SCCL will have to shift to green energy, including solar.

He said that the State government, in cooperation with foreign-based companies, will be forging partnerships for the materialisation of green energy. While reaffirming maximum support to the Company, Bhatti urged the SCCL workers to bring down the cost of the coal production for sustenance and face the challenges to come.

The Deputy CM believed that the cost of contract workers was much lower than the production cost of SCCL workers, and if the variation is balanced, Singareni would be able to reach higher profits, besides development of the company.