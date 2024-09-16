SIO organises ‘Re-imagining Muslim Politics’ conference

Hyderabad: To foster a new era of critical thinking and intellectual exchange among scholars, activists, and policymakers from around the globe, a two-day International Academic conference titled ‘Reimagining Muslim Politics’ was held in the City.

On Sunday, the second day of the conference delved into the complex and multifaceted issues surrounding Muslim political identity, representation, and agency in the contemporary world. Through a series of thought-provoking sessions, participants explored the challenges and opportunities facing Muslim communities and examined potential pathways for a more just, inclusive, and equitable future.

Reimagining the political future of Muslims in India, Ameer-e-Jamaat, Sadatullah Hussaini delved into the historical and contemporary contexts of Muslim politics in India, examining the evolving dynamics of identity, representation, and participation. He stated that Islam provides the foundation of Justice as the political premise.

The absentia of the three components including clarity about ‘identity’ and ‘position’, Clear political vision and Pragmatic political programme, sums up the political weakness of Muslim community in India. Prof Amirullah Khan (Development economist, Professor, TSPSC Board member) focused on the critical role of Muslims in shaping political discourse and public perceptions. Participants analysed the use of role and rhetoric of Muslim politics.

Dr Irfan Ahmed, Professor from Ibn Haldun University, Turkey addressed on ‘Decolonising Democracy’, towards a fair Indian model based on share & care.

Abdul Hafeez, state president, SIO Telangana, stated, “This International academic conference provided the platform to bright minds across various eminent central universities as well as students of diverse academic disciplines. It engages topics like Muslim political imagination in India, Muslim engagement with state, participatory democracy, surveillance of state, etc. These topics are rarely mentioned and discussed in the world of academia and academic spaces. By this exercise, we want to create an academic activism among the community and create a narrative which guides the collective struggle.”

The conference featured a diverse range of speakers, including renowned International scholars, activists, and policymakers from around the world. Through engaging presentations, panel discussions, participants had the opportunity to share their insights, engage in critical dialogue, and contribute to a collective understanding of the complex issues at stake.