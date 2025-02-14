Sitharaman says TG in ‘deep financial crisis’

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made startling comments on the mounting debt burden in Telangana during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. “Telangana maintained surplus budget at the time of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and today the youngest State, Telangana landed in deep financial crisis due to mounting debt burden", the Union Minister said clarifying that the BJP-led Union Government has sanctioned projects and allocated funds. She rubbished the opposition parties’ allegations of indifference towards Telangana in fund allocations.

“Telangana has been given due priority in the Union Budget,” she added.

The Union Minister said that Green Corridors were also being developed and the density of national highways has increased under Modi rule in the State.