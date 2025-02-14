Live
- Thousands spent holy ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in prayer, penance in Kashmir
- Karnataka govt to shut 9 new universities; Bidar varsity to escape axe
- Supreme Court extends relief to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar
- Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to speak on phone tapping: Union Minister Shekhawat
- Corporate investment, ties in strategic industries keys to negotiation on US tariffs
- Country Club Hosted Asia's Biggest Darling’s Day with Dazzling Fashion Show
- ‘Manike’ singer Yohani picks Ranbir Kapoor's film as the perfect fit for ‘Ain’t Nobody Like You’ theme song
- South Korea: Six dead, 25 injured in fire at hotel construction site in Busan
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary
- India’s auto sector not likely to face major impact due to US tariff hike
Just In
Sitharaman says TG in ‘deep financial crisis’
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made startling comments on the mounting debt burden in Telangana during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made startling comments on the mounting debt burden in Telangana during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. “Telangana maintained surplus budget at the time of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and today the youngest State, Telangana landed in deep financial crisis due to mounting debt burden", the Union Minister said clarifying that the BJP-led Union Government has sanctioned projects and allocated funds. She rubbished the opposition parties’ allegations of indifference towards Telangana in fund allocations.
“Telangana has been given due priority in the Union Budget,” she added.
The Union Minister said that Green Corridors were also being developed and the density of national highways has increased under Modi rule in the State.