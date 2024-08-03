Skills University gets Anand Mahindra’s boost

Live
Hyderabad:Mahindra Group, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd Chairman Anand Mahindra paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Friday. The CM discussed Mahindra Group's investments in the State and other issues with Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra group Chairman agreed to adopt the automotive department in Young India Skills University.
Anand Mahindra said that the company will depute a team to visit the Young India Skills University. He also came forward to support the expansion of Club Mahindra Holiday Resort in Hyderabad.
