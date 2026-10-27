Smart meters to improve consumer services: TGSPDCL CMD

Hyderabad: The primary objective of smart meters and the smart grid system is to provide electricity consumers with more transparent, reliable and quality services, stated Jitesh V Patil, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

He clarified that the purpose of smart meters is not merely to increase the organisation’s revenue, but to improve consumer services, create awareness about electricity consumption and make the power distribution system more efficient.

On Monday, the CMD visited Apurupa Colony in Shapurnagar, under the Jeedimetla Smart Grid Pilot Project, and inspected the functioning of smart meters and the smart grid automation system on the ground.

During the visit, the CMD interacted directly with consumerMaddipati Madhuri Latha and several other consumers. He enquired about the functioning of smart meters, the information available through them, methods of tracking electricity consumption, the billing process and any issues faced by consumers.

The CMD explained that smart meters enable consumers to monitor their daily electricity consumption and analyse when and how much electricity is being used, as well as the periods during which consumption increases.

Officials stated that a system is in place to generate bills by the fifth of every month and send them to consumers through SMS and email. Reduced dependence on manual meter reading helps minimise reading errors and estimated-billing issues. Even when consumers are not at home, meter readings can be collected without interruption, provided the meter’s communication system is functioning properly.