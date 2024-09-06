Live
Smoke Erupts from Ground Near KBR Park in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In a strange incident, smoke was seen rising from the ground near KBR Park in the Jubilee Hills area, leaving locals surprised and concerned. Curious passersby gathered around the site, leading to a traffic jam in the area.
Locals suspect the smoke may have originated from an underground 11kV electrical cable installed by the electricity department. It is believed that the cable may have been damaged, potentially causing a short circuit. Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rains in recent days, which might have contributed to the issue. Authorities are investigating the situation.
