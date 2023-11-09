Social media influencer Barrelakka files nomination for Kolhapur constituency

Hyderabad : Sirisha, a young woman who is well known to the people of Telangana, has entered the political arena. She is ready to contest as an MLA from Kolhapur constituency in Mahbubnagar district. To this extent, she filed her nomination on Wednesday. After talking to the media, she said that she is entering the election ring to fight the problems of students and unemployed.

“I nominated as an unemployed Telangana woman. I may not be able to campaign in this election. Money may not be distributed. But what good are the voters? What is bad? It should be thought. I hope I will have your support," she said.

After completing her degree, Sirisha turned to job notifications or animal husbandry. She took some money from her mother and bought the buffaloes. After that she became a content creator. Her videos on social media saying 'Hi friends, I am your barrelakkani' are going viral all the time.