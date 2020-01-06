Social Welfare Board chief Ragam Sujata Yadav has Lord's darshan

Chandanagar: State Social Welfare Board chairperson Ragam Sujata Yadav was among the devotees who visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Chandanagar to mark the 'Vaikunta Ekadasi' festival.

Those who had the Lord's 'darshan' included Serilingampally Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav, National Official Language Advisory Committee member Miryala Raghava Rao, former councilor Durgam Veersham Goud, leader Baddam Kondal Reddy with his family members.

All the VIPs entered the shrine through the 'Uttra Dwaram' and had darshan, besides offering special puja to Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy, Shivalingam, Subramanya Swamy, Bhavani Matha. They offered special 'archana' to the deity.