Some more aides of Akhila Priya held

Hyderabad: The city police have named few others in the kidnapping case of Praveen Rao and his brothers. As Akhila Priya was named as accused no. 1 in the case along with her husband and others, the Bowenpally police after conducting investigation have included the names of Akhila Priya's brother, Bhuma Jagath Vikhyat, brother of Bhargav Ram, Chandrahaas and few others have been named in the charge sheet.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the persons named, recently in the charge sheet, had helped in kidnapping Praveen Rao and his brothers, provided accommodation and helped the kidnappers to escape from the city.

As the police custody of Akhila Priya ended on Wednesday she was taken to judicial custody. Before taking her to the Chanchalguda prison she was taken for a medical checkup and her Corona tests were negative.

An officer working on the case said Akhila was not cooperating in the investigation as either she did not give any answer to questions posed by the investigators or answered in a vague manner without giving any satisfactory answer.

He noted, "We posed several questions including her role in the kidnap and the whereabouts of her husband and other suspects, but she did not provide any inputs to most of them and she maintained silence on many questions or skipped them by just saying that she does not have any idea about it."

Meanwhile the teams deployed to nab her husband M Bhargav Ram, Srinivas Choudhary alias Guntur Srinu and others in Hyderabad and Allagadda and other places in Andhra Pradesh and other states are still trying to get their hands laid on the offenders who were constantly on the run. So far, Akhila Priya and four others, including her personal assistant have been arrested.

The kidnapping of Praveen Rao and his brothers was related to a 25-acre land near Hafeezpet, which Praveen and his family bought from Late Bhuma Nagi Reddy and the deal was mediated by AV Subba Reddy. However after the death of Nagi Reddy the issues cropped up regarding the land and since then the families are at loggerheads.