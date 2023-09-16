Sonia Gandhi arrives in Hyderabad to attend, state leaders gave warm welcome

Indian National Congress former president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad a short while ago to participate in CWC meeting and Tukkuguda Vijaya Bheri meeting.

Accompanied by other party leaders including Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi landed at Shamshabad Airport on Saturday and were welcomed by Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Thackeray, Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy, VH, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and others.

Party workers gathered at the airport to celebrate the arrival of the Congress leaders. From the airport, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjuna Kharge proceeded to Taj Krishna, where they were greeted with traditional Telangana dances and performances by art groups.

Along with Congress stalwarts, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Sachin Pilot also arrived at Hyderabad airport to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Sachin Pilot arrive at Hyderabad airport to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.




