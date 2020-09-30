Sonu Sood takes part in Green India Challenge, Plants saplings at Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: Film actor Sonu Sood, who drew national attention by sending stranded poor to their native places during the lockdown period, on Tuesday accepted the Green India Challenge given by film director Srinu Vaitla and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City.



While appreciating the efforts taken up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Sonu Sood opined that post covid, saving the environment has occupied the centre stage.

He also stated that everyone of us should become part of saving environment by planting saplings and saving them. Meanwhile, the Green India challenge has been receiving immense response with celebrities, politicians and other noted personalities actively taking part in it.