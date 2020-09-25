Soon, all districts in telangana to get rid of staff crunch

Hyderabad: Very soon all the districts of the state would get rid of staff crunch as the government has finalised the employees' strength in each department of every district.

The districts' administration has been facing shortage of manpower shortage since 2016 when the State government effected reorganization of districts and created 23 more districts.

And now almost after 4 years, the Government has finalized the staff strength of each department of districts. With this, the district, zonal and multi zonal posts are also being finalised and all vacancies in the key departments will be filled at the earliest.

The Human Resource Management (HRM) wing of the State Finance Department has started issuing official orders of finalising the cadre strength in every department. The cadre strength in State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Forest departments is being finalised based on the new zonal system and the final list of the cadre for all other departments will be announced at the earliest.

After the reorganization of the districts, officials said that the existing staff was deployed to 21 new districts. Without the cadre strength, all the departments were functioning with skeletal staff. Under the new zonal system, it is mandatory the cadre strength should be finalised at district, zone and multi zone level.

The posts would be created in equal numbers in every zone and multi zone to avoid any trouble in giving promotions to the same rank officials in all zones. The other major challenge before the government is to bring in new service rules for the employees who are elevated to state cadre posts through promotions. Earlier, the State cadre posts were being filled through direct recruitment.

Now, the multi zonal posts will be given the State cadre rank through promotions. After 1975 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the State government is taking up another revamp of the entire administration. Some 43 years ago in the united AP, the State administration was created based on the zonal system introduced to provide jobs at local level through Presidential order.