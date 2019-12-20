Trending :
South Central Railway bags three awards for energy conservation

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged three energy conservation awards presented by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO). These awards will be presented by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, at Institute of Engineers (Viswesvaraya Bhavan) on Friday.

The Secunderabad Railway Station has been bestowed with first prize (gold) in the government buildings sector and 'Sanchalan Bhavan' is awarded the second prize (silver) in the same category. Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda, has been adjudged with first prize (gold) under "Any Other" (other establishments) category.

These awards are presented for the buildings/ establishments located in the State of Telangana for implementation of systematic energy conservation measures and efficient utilization of energy during the year 2018-19. In addition, efforts being made by the entities towards research and promotion of energy efficiency will also be taken into consideration.

TSREDCO is promoting these awards as Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards. For the year 2018-19, these awards are presented in nine different categories. The stakeholders are selected on the basis of outstanding achievements and contribution in the field of energy conservation and management in that particular category.

These awards are decided not only on the basis of quantitative achievements but also considering the various other factors such as innovative techniques and technologies being adopted.

