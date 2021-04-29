South Central Railway flags off first ‘Oxygen Express’ to Odisha

Secunderabad: The first empty 'Oxygen Express' train from the South Central Railway (SCR) started from Secunderabad (Secunderabad Cantonment Military Siding) on Wednesday. The oxygen express containing five tankers started for Angul in Odisha, where the empty tankers will be filled with liquid Oxygen.

As a part of this initiative, SCR has moved the empty oxygen express at the request of the Telangana state government, the zone had identified the station capable of handling the oxygen express in the twin cities area, immediately on receipt of the request from the State government. "The originating station as well as the 'Green Corridor' to move the oxygen express was mapped till the destined station," said an official from SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of SCR advised the officials to continue taking proactive steps in case of any request for further oxygen express movement over the zone. He also instructed all the divisions to give utmost priority to run these trains and continuously monitor the movement of oxygen express over the zone.