South Central Railway records 100 million mark in freight, passenger segments

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has crossed originating loading of 100 million tonnes (MTs) in the freight segment and carried 100 million passengers in the passenger segment. According to SCR officials, more importantly, the freight basket of the zone has been diversified with increase in loading of all types of commodities than the previous financial year which helped the zone surpass the freight loading levels of the pre-Covid times.

The zone crossing 100 MTs of freight loading in the current financial year has mainly been contributed by 48 MTs of loading from various customers like Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Western Coal Fields etc.

Besides, Cement Loading (28.32 MTs), raw material loading for steel plants (3.76 MTs), containers loading (1.85 MTs), etc have helped in reaching the mark. Food grains (7.16 MTs), fertilizers (5.47 MTs) and others (5.47 MTs) loading is on par with previous year, but much higher when compared with pre-Covid times.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SCR lauded the officials for SCR simultaneously crossing the 100 million mark in both passenger and freight segments. He instructed all the SCR officials and staff to maintain the same momentum to cross the targets prescribed for the zone in the current fiscal.