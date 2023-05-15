South Central Railway reviews safety & progress of station upgradation works

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway conducted on Monday a review meeting on safety of train operations and major upgradation of stations across the zone.

According to SCR officials, the meeting focused on trains detained at level-crossing gates due to late action on working procedures that reduces speeds. It instructed officials to prepare an action plan to reduce time in LC gate operations and maintain permissible speeds at gates. The meeting reviewed goods sheds operation and progress of works

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, held a detailed review on the progress of station upgradation work at Secunderabad, Nellore and Tirupati. He instructed officials to monitor progress of works on a daily basis so that the projects can be completed within the given target dates.

The meeting reviewed the techno-economic feasibility study of Lingampalli, Kacheguda, Rajahmundry, Gudur, Nanded, Vijayawada and Hyderabad stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

16 coaches for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from May 17 Later senior officers along with Jain held a detailed review on maintenance facilities of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train being enhanced with the revised composition of 16 coaches from May 17. They also reviewed progress of various ongoing developmental projects, including doubling, triple lines, electrification and station redevelopment works across the zone, said a senior SCR officer.