Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
South Central Railway reviews safety & progress of station upgradation works
The South Central Railway conducted on Monday a review meeting on safety of train operations and major upgradation of stations across the zone.
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway conducted on Monday a review meeting on safety of train operations and major upgradation of stations across the zone.
According to SCR officials, the meeting focused on trains detained at level-crossing gates due to late action on working procedures that reduces speeds. It instructed officials to prepare an action plan to reduce time in LC gate operations and maintain permissible speeds at gates. The meeting reviewed goods sheds operation and progress of works
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, held a detailed review on the progress of station upgradation work at Secunderabad, Nellore and Tirupati. He instructed officials to monitor progress of works on a daily basis so that the projects can be completed within the given target dates.
The meeting reviewed the techno-economic feasibility study of Lingampalli, Kacheguda, Rajahmundry, Gudur, Nanded, Vijayawada and Hyderabad stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
16 coaches for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from May 17 Later senior officers along with Jain held a detailed review on maintenance facilities of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train being enhanced with the revised composition of 16 coaches from May 17. They also reviewed progress of various ongoing developmental projects, including doubling, triple lines, electrification and station redevelopment works across the zone, said a senior SCR officer.