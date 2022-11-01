South Central Railway special campaign 2.0 ends

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) undertook a special campaign 2.0 in October on a large scale across the zone to promote cleanliness and good governance in all spheres of working through improved work culture.

The campaign was undertaken at 731 Railway stations over six divisions of SCR including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded. Under the campaign emphasis was laid on intensifying mechanised cleaning at all major stations to ensure effective cleanliness. Several awareness campaigns were also undertaken to enlighten the passengers on the proper disposal of waste materials and taking responsibility for the upkeep of cleanliness at stations. Extensive cleanliness activity were also undertaken on tracks and yards for effective removal of garbage and plastic.

The campaign was also extended to stations in remote areas to create awareness on the importance of Swachhata in every part of the country. Special emphasis was also laid on Community Service, dissemination of information and education on better hygiene practices related to cleanliness at stations, trains, depots, yards, railway colonies and other units.