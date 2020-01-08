Speak to strangers – to your heart's content

Hyderabad: Tejus, an engineering student from Gachibowli was chomping away at a chocolate and gathering himself to speak in front of complete strangers at NTR Gardens on Sunday. Apprehensive and nervous, he was soon put to ease by the 24 others who gathered on a balmy afternoon.



Speakom, a public speaking community, was formed in October 2019. Unlike other speaking platforms such as Toastmasters (Hyderabad), Young Orators Club of Secunderabad (YOCS) and Unique-Why where a participant needs to confine himself to a topic, at Speakom, one can choose a topic of one's choice.

The idea was first mooted by Tony Sheldon and Akash Kumar in New Delhi in August 2019, providing a platform for conversation between a group of complete strangers. In Hyderabad, Wassem orchestrates speakom on every Sunday in various locations. Waseem says, "People are really excited to participate as one can speak on any topic and others would not judge."

"Anyone can register to Speakom irrespective of their age or sex. The registration is only for 25 people otherwise it will lose its impact," says Akash. Speakom organisers also ask the participants to avoid controversial topics. Notably, it starts with an introductory session, where the participants introduce themselves. Then, an ice-breaking session will be there for people to speak up on whatever subject they want to. Subsequently, the participants could also perform or showcase skills.

A cohort of unknown people from different parts of the city would readily listen with patience. "People are so busy in their lives that they have no time for a conversation and more importantly have no one to listen to what they have to say. Speakom is a sanctuary for people who want a silent hearing," says Waseem.

Sitting in circles and talking about whatever subject you want, without any expectations are driving more people into this". "Speakom is an oasis for the new people in this city and those who don't have any friends or relatives," says Rajith a newcomer in speakom introduced himself with a poem he wrote.

"This is something incredible. Basically, my conversations are longwinded, which annoys even my best friends. They always stop me. But here, people are ready to listen, and they are interested in whatever I speak," he added.