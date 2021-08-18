Special cadre officer posts in SBI

Hyderabad: The Central Recruitment and Promotion department of State Bank of India has called for applications from candidates for recruitment of specialist cadre officer posts. Details of the posts are: assistant manager-engineer (civil):36 posts, assistant manager -engineer (electrical):10, assistant manager (marketing and communication): 4, deputy manager (agriculture special): 10, relationship manager (OMP):6 and product manager (OMP):2.

The qualification required are: pass in engineering degree/master degree /MBA (marketing)/PGDM, with minimum 60 per cent marks; experience in the work concerned.

The age limits will be 21-35 years as on April 1, 2021.The selection will be based on online written test and interview. The last date for submitting online applications is September 2. The examination will be held on September 25. Candidates may refer to website https://sbi.co.in for details.