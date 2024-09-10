  • Menu
Special drive phase of DOST extended

Special drive phase of DOST extended
Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has once again extended the special drive phase of DOST registration on Monday.

According to officials, the registration was until September 9, which has now been extended until September 11. Verification of special category certificates is on September 10, and online self reporting is from September 13 to 16.

