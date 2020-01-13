Special train to Kakinada Town

Secunderabad : In order to clear extra rush of passengers special train would run from Secunderabad to Kakinada Town .

Train No. 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train would depart from Secunderabad at 19.45 hours today and arrive in Kakinada Town at 06.10 hours on the next day. Enroute, this special train would stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

This special train will have one AC-II Tier, four AC-III Tier, ten sleeper class, two general second and two luggage cum-brake van coaches.