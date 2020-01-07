Special trains to be run to Srikakulam Road

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers for Sankranti, SCR will run 2 suvidha/ special trains between Secunderabad and Srikakulam Road.

Train No 82712 Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road Suvidha special train will depart from Secunderabad at 17.50 hours on January 12 (Sunday) and will srrive in Srikakulam Road at 08.55 hours on the next day. Train No 07025 Srikakulam Road-Secunderabad special train will depart from Srikakulam Road at 16.00 hours on January 13 (Monday) and will arrive in Secunderabad at 07.40 hours on the next day.

Enroute, all these special trains will stop at Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations in both the directions. These special trains will have AC-II Tier, AC-III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.