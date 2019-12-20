Trending :
Special winter measures keep zoo inmates warm

Bahadurpura: The Nehru Zoological Park officials have made all arrangements to keep the animals warm, even as temperatures continue to dip. Special care is being to avoid any health problems. According to the zoo authorities, by mid-November all the arrangements were made so that animals could face the season without any ailments or diseases.

On Thursday, N Kshitija, the Zoo Curator, along with officials, inspected the night enclosures of animals. The winter care measures include room heaters for all big cats, covering shelters with gunny bags. Small monkeys like squirrel monkey and golden handed tamarin monkey are provided with small wooden boxes with dry paddy straw and a room heater in the night house.

The night houses of reptiles are provided with dry leaves, bulbs, small pots to protect themselves from cold wind. Animal houses of mouse deer breeding centre are covered with green cloth and dry paddy straw was arranged in each animal night house to protect from chilly winds.

For nocturnal animal house, air condition has been stopped for a period of three months from November to January. All the carnivore night houses are provided with wooden planks to avoid cramps in the foot region. In addition to all these arrangements, animals and birds are being provided with B-Complex supplements in order to overcome with winter stress.

